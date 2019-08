Read Big Bend is a network of read-aloud volunteer programs working to share the joy of reading with children.

The network consists of programs from Alpine, Fort Davis, Marathon, Marfa, Valentine and Van Horn.

Schools, businesses, non-profits and individuals from the six towns have come together to read aloud to children and help young children learn and grow.

Volunteers and donations are always needed. If you are interested in getting involved in Read Big Bend you can visit the website.