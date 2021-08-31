Rankin ISD Superintendent named 2021 finalist for Superintendent of the Year Award

Sameul Wyatt has been with Rankin ISD for four years and has close to 20 years of administrator experience.

RANKIN, Texas — Rankin ISD Superintendent Samuel Wyatt has been named a 2021 finalist for the Superintendent of the Year Award.

Wyatt was one of five public school adminstrator finalists selected by the Texas Association of School Boards and the only one from West Texas.

The rest of the finalists include Courtney Hudgins from East Bernard ISD, Mark Estrada from Lockhart ISD, H.T. Sanchez from Plainview ISD and Jeanette Ball from Judson ISD.

Wyatt has 19 years of experience as an adminstrator and has been the sueprintendent at Rankin ISD for the last four years. Wyatt drew the attention of the committee for his concern for all his students and his palpable enthusiasm.