Rankin ISD superintendent, business manager resign

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD Board of Trustees announced Tuesday night that they accepted the resignations of Superintendent of Schools Samuel Wyatt and Business Manager Dawn Wyatt.

Dawn’s resignation is effective immediately, while Samuel’s is effective as of Aug. 31.

A statement from the board of trustees said the decisions were made following the discussion of “concerns regarding policy violations.”

