Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election.

Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses, district vehicles and improving technology and security infrastructure in school facilities.

These include a new bus barn, a new gym and renovations to the football field among other things.

Prop B will ask for $12 million. This will go towards buying the county golf course, then renovating and improving the course as well as equipping it.

Prop C is worth $2 million and would allow them buy new tech equipment. The hope is that the district will be able to purchase new laptops and desktops for the next 10 years.

Finally, Prop D would be worth $4 million and would go toward buying and building housing for teachers. The plan is to build 10-12 new houses over the next 10 years. Rankin ISD also wants to sell at least eight existing community in that same period.

The school board will meet Aug. 30 to adopt the tax rate and approve the 2022-2023 budget. They will recommend a tax cut of six and a half cents, which will stay the same even if the propositions pass.

Rankin ISD is also on track to retire bonds passed in 2015 and 2019 by August of 2023.