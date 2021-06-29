Public comment policy change fizzles out during discussion between MISD school board

The proposed change would have limited all public comment focus only on agenda items.

MIDLAND, Texas — The MISD school board dropped an agenda item that would've changed the distrct's public comment policy.

The proposed change would have limited all the public comment to focus only on agenda items.

No board members were in favor of the proposed change.

The school board president Bryan Murry says their intetn was never to vote for the item, but instead have a talk about it.

"We heard from a lot of community members, which is a good thing and what we wanted," Murry said. "They should be able to express their opinions but we want to make sure that we are staying mindful of the fact that we are here to improve student outcomes."