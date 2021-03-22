Petroleum Museum holds fairy tale-themed STEAM program

Spots are still open for the program.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Petroleum Museum of Midland is holding another round of its STEAM Sprouts program.

The spring six week program runs Mondays from March 15 to April 19.

This session's theme is fairy tales.

During the sessions, children of preschool age (4 to 5 years old) will be able to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics through experiments and active exploration.

Cost for the six-week session is $100, or $80 for museum members, and spots are still available.

For more information on the program or to look out for future events at the Petroleum Museum you can visit the website.