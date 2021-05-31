Permian High School ranked inside Top 50 most influential public high schools in United States by Academicinfluence.com

The school came in at number 48 and the rankings are based on the influencers associated with the school.

ODESSA, Texas — Academicinfluence.com has ranked Permian High School inside their top 50 most influential public high schools in the United States.

These influencers can be either faculty and alumni. The website has had rankings for colleges for a while, but have recently started tracking high schools.