Permian High School Latin class digs for knowledge

ODESSA, Texas — The Latin class at Permian High School is digging for knowledge, literally.

Tim Gilley has been teaching Latin at Permian for 28 years.

He came up with a unique project for his students. They had to excavate artifacts he buried, just like real archaeologists.

Not only will Latin help the students in English reading, writing and grammar, archaeology plays a big part in the class too.

They'll learn about the Romans from the archaeology of the different ruins in Rome and Pompeii.

“This is not only teaching them about the archaeological systematic record keeping, they'll also be translating Latin inscriptions that they dig up and things like that,” Gilley said. “It ties in the Latin with the Roman history.”