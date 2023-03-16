Permian Basin Fair Expo taking donations for scholarship fund

The fair has launched a new creative scholarship initiative.

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo may be a few months away in September, but there's plenty to be excited about right now.

The fair and expo is launching a creative scholarship initiative and asking for donations.

The "1975 Initiative” will be accepting donations of $19.75, in honor of the first year they started offering scholarships to local youth.

Since that time, the fair has awarded over $1 million in scholarships.

“We award scholarships through farming and ranching, so if they're showing animals,” said Permian Basin Fair and Expo Scholarship Board member Sara Hinshaw. “But you can also enter your masterpiece into the creative arts building. We give a scholarship for that too. Or you can apply and join the beauty pageant and win a scholarship that way as well.”