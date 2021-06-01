Permian Basin Area Foundation opens applications for 2021-2022 scholarship cycle

The PBAF anticipates giving away $1 million in scholarships for the upcoming school year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2021-2022 scholarship cycle.

Over 80 scholarships are available through the PBAF website.

Students and counselors can view eligibility requirements and selection criteria before applying.

Those interested will be able to fill one form out and will be automatically entered for all scholarships on the site they are eligible for.

Certain scholarships in the pool also require additional work such as secondary essays or applications, so applicants should double check all scholarship requirements.

The deadline to fill out this form is March 31.

PBAF has helped hundreds of students and counselors receive scholarships, giving away more than $700,000 during the 2020-2021 school year.

The foundation hopes to give away over $1 million in the upcoming year.

These scholarships are made possible thanks to donors to the PBAF.