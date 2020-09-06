MIDLAND, Texas — How has the pandemic impacted your life?

Has your professional or personal life been affected by the changes that have taken place in the world?

If so, then taking the free virtual Pandemic Positivity course at Midland College, may give you a better understanding of how to mentally cope with life during the pandemic.

PermiaCare will partner with Midland College to bring this educational information to those who need a better mental understanding of the pandemic.

The class will be held on Jun. 10 from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

If you have questions about the workshop you can contact Sarah Fanucci, LCSW at sarahfanucci@permiacare.org, or by calling 432-661-0401.

You can also click here to register online.