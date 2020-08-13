x
Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce giving away free school supplies

Interested people should make sure to bring their driver's license or ID.
PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce will be giving away free school supplies across three days.

The giveaways will run 3 to 7 p.m. on August 12, 14 and 17.

Interested parties should go to the chamber office and bring their state driver's license or ID.

If you would like to donate supplies you can deliver them to City Hall with Oscar Ornelas Jr. or the Pecos Area Chamber of Commerce.

Multiple sponsors made this school supply giveaway possible, including Apache, Chevron and the Pecos Downtown Lions Club.
