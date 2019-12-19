PECOS, Texas — Students at Pecos High School are getting a little extra help from the school's very first “Eagle Nest”.

The nest offers students a place they can come anytime and grab whatever they need.

The corner, in Room 113 of the A-Building, is stocked with everyday items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, lotion, mouthwash, shampoo, conditioner, even feminine items, and socks.

Students can take a backpack to be more private with their items if they would like.

Chrissy Dominguez, special education counselor, and Florence Polanco, parental involvement aid for PHS, started the program.

Polanco says she was inspired by a Facebook post of a similar idea and wanted to do it for all of her students.

"We know each student has different needs, and sometimes they're in the process of needing a little extra just to get by to payday," said Polanco.

The nest is stocked completely by donations from the community, but so many students have come by they are already running low on supplies.

The school asks the community to bring their donations to the high school front desk or contact Florence Polanco at fpolanco@pbtisd.esc18.net or 432-447-7400 x8117.

