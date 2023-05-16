Pecos gears up for parade honoring high school graduates

The parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PECOS, Texas — It's the end of the school year for many in our area. Kids are out for summer vacation, and families are celebrating their graduates.

Over in Pecos, they're putting on a whole parade for their high school grads.

The Eagles graduation parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

The route will start at city hall and end in the high school's baseball field parking lot.

Participants will line up at city hall in their decorated cars around 5 p.m.