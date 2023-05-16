x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Pecos gears up for parade honoring high school graduates

The parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

More Videos

PECOS, Texas —

It's the end of the school year for many in our area. Kids are out for summer vacation, and families are celebrating their graduates.

Over in Pecos, they're putting on a whole parade for their high school grads.

The Eagles graduation parade will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

The route will start at city hall and end in the high school's baseball field parking lot.

Participants will line up at city hall in their decorated cars around 5 p.m.

Only cars can participate, so no ATVs, motorcycles or dirt bikes will be allowed.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out