Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD to give out free school supplies

On July 24th the PBTISD Board of Trustees approved “to invest in the success of every student” by giving out free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees announced that they will be purchasing school supplies for the upcoming school year to help support students and families.

The school supplies will be provided for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. This announcement comes a little over a month after the Board approved to give out free meals for students.

The Board took this route so parents can “alleviate the financial burden” and make sure every student has the necessary tools to thrive in the classroom.

"We firmly believe that every student should have an equal opportunity to succeed,” Superintendent Brent Jaco said in the press release. “By providing school supplies for all our students, we are removing a significant barrier to their learning and ensuring that they can focus on their education.”

The district’s plan to give out school supplies helps their mission to help motivate and prepare the students for success in the real world.

“This investment in school supplies is an investment in their future, enabling them to start the school year on an equal footing and empowering them to reach their full potential,” said Board President AlexAndrea Zamarippa.