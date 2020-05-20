REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Pecos Barstow Toyah Independent School District is seeking feedback from parents on backpacks for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a digital survey, the district said they were considering mandating the use of clear backpacks within the district but were seeking parents' opinions.

Many districts, such as ECISD, have moved to using these backpacks as a way to help ensure the safety of students.

The online survey consists of two questions. The first asks if parents think their child would be safer at school if students used clear backpacks, while the second asks if they would like all students to use them.

This short survey also provides an area for parents to write out any additional feedback they would like to provide.

Additionally, the survey questions are listed in English and Spanish.

To take the survey you can click here or visit the PBTISD Facebook page.

The survey closes Wednesday night.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

ECISD will now require secondary school students to use clear or mesh backpacks

Mass shootings give rise to bullet-resistant backpacks