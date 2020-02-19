TEXAS, USA — The Peco-Barstow-Toyah school district has placed its Superintendent of Schools on administrative leave.

According to the district's Facebook post, the Board of Trustees voted to place

Dr. Jose Cervantes on leave at the February 18 board meeting.

The district says they have no further comment on the decision because it was a personnel matter.

Clarke Boyd was named the interim superintendent at the meeting as well. Boyd previously served as superintendent for PBTISD.

