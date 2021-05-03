Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD passes 2021 bond proposal

The bond is the largest passed ever at PBTISD and is part of a long-range plan of bringing the district into the 21st century.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD has passed its 2021 bond proposal on May 1.

Proposition A passed by 54%, while Proposition B passed by three votes. The 2021 bond is the largest in PBTISD history and is part of a long-range plan to bring the district into the 21st century.

Proposition A will help the school build two new elementary schools, the building of a new science and Career & Technological Education wing for the high school and more renovations to facilities across the district.

Proposition B will allow the purchasing of new 1-to-1 devices for students and staff in the district.

Lastly, there will be a new facility for the district's support staff built as well as the new wing at Austin Elementary being repurposed as a daycare location.

The two new elementary schools will be worked on starting early next year and are expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.