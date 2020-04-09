Auditors evaluate Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD campus to suggest improvements for district

"We interview district leaders, we try to visit every campus within a district," said Dr. Jim Ferrell, lead auditor.

PECOS, Texas — Brent Jaco, the new superintendent of schools at PBTISD, says he recognized when he stepped into this role that there was a big need to evaluate how the district functions.

Administrators want to make sure their systems in place and their curriculum are rock solid.

Jaco said with how much turnover there's been in leadership here that can sometimes leave a void that they want to close up.

The goal is to support student learning.

"We want to help uncover those barriers to student achievement," Dr. Jim Ferrell, lead auditor said.

Starting off the school year with that goal in mind is exactly what Jaco wants.

So he's bringing in an audit team from the Texas Association of School Administrators.

"They look at how we spend money related to student learning, how we're staffed toward student learning, systems and processes, board policies toward student learning," Jaco said.

"It looks at expectations through policies and planning of what the district leaders want to happen in the system and then we look to see if those things are happening and we measure them against best practices," Ferrell said.

This process can be extensive, taking 3 to 4 months from start to finish, with a thorough report in the hands of Pecos administration set for December 1, 2020.

It doesn't come without a hefty price tag-it will cost the district about $30,000.

But board members and the superintendent feel it's worth every penny.

For the opportunity to help every Pecos eagle, they're going to take it.

The auditors say it usually takes 3-5 years for a school district to make substantial changes after an audit takes place.