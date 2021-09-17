Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD breaks ground on new facility

The new facility will be used for maintenance, technology, child nutrition and more.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD broke ground on Sept. 16 on a new facility as part of the 2021 bond citizens voted on.

This new facility will serve many purposes for Maintenance, Child Nutrition, Technology and a DAEP Campus Facility.

The district has partnered with VLK Architects to design the facility and BTC will be the Construction Manager.

"Breaking ground on this facility is truly an exciting step in fulfilling the plans outlined in the 2021 bond. We couldn’t be more excited to begin work and get our support staff this much-needed state-of-the-art facility!” said PBTISD Superintendent Brent Jaco.