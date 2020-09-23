PBTISD valedictorian court case dropped

The plaintiff, the family of the graduate originally named valedictorian, has dropped the charges against the district.

PECOS, Texas — Months after the valedictorian shakeup at Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD, the court case has been dropped.

The plaintiff, the family of the graduate originally named valedictorian, has dropped the charges against the district.

The case was initially dismissed on September 11, before the Reeves County Courthouse received the paperwork on Sept. 15.

The paperwork was then signed by a judge and the case will officially have no further proceedings.

This means for the class of 2020, Blanca Gallego will remain salutatorian and Zachariah Hung will stay valedictorian.