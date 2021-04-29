PBTISD superintendent holding Facebook live on school bond prior to election

Election Day is May 1 and citizens will be able to vote for or against the $178,000,000 bond.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD is holding a community presentation and Q&A session before the May 1 election.

Anyone with questions about the bond is welcome to attend the Facebook live session at noon on April 30.

Superintendent Brent Jaco will be going into details about the bond proposal and answering any questions for community members.