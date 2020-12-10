PBTISD seeking nominations for District Educational Improvement Committee

The committee must consist of two parents, two community members and two business representatives.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Pecos Bartsow Toyah ISD is asking for nominations for its District Educational Improvement Committee.

The DEIC is an advisory group assisting the superintendent and school board in the planning, operation, supervision and evaluation of PBTISD's educational program.

The committee must consist of two parents, two community members and two business representatives.

Of the parents, one must be a parent of an elementary student and the other a secondary student. Neither can be a PBTISD employee.

The community members must reside in the district, but the business representatives do not need to be residents.

The DEIC will meet at least twice each semester outside of school hours.

If you would like more information on membership requirements you can call Dr. Faith Ann Cheek at 432-447-7201.

To nominate someone for the committee, you can click or tap here and fill out the form. Recommendations should be made before Oct. 16.