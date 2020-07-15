x
education

PBTISD reminds parents students must be up to date on immunizations

The requirement must be met even for remote learners for the 2020-2021 school year.
Credit: PBTISD

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD is reminding parents that students must be up to date on their immunizations to register for the upcoming school year.

This requirement must be met regardless if the student will be learning in class or remotely.

If students do not have their vaccines, or parents wait until the last minute to get their child vaccinated, they will not be able to register in a timely manner for the 2020-2021 school year.

To get their vaccines, you can visit the Pecos Valley Rural Health Clinic at 200 Meadowbrook Drive in Pecos.

Hours for vaccinations are 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays only.

For more information on the requirements you can visit the district's website.

Post by PBTISD.

