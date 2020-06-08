PBTISD announces technology distribution schedule for students

Each child will have their own device that they are expected to bring to school each day.

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos Barstow Toyah Independent School District has announced its plan to distribute devices to students.

Moving forward, the district will be operating on strict one-to-one system.

This means that every student will have a device that only they will use and will not be allowed to share it with other students.

Additionally, students are expected to bring these devices to school every day.

Students will be able to pick up their device via drive through from their campus across three days, August 12-14.

On August 12 and 13 the pickup will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On August 14, the pickup will be 5 to 8 p.m.

All students should pick up a device regardless of learning plan.

The reason for this change is to help ensure all students are ready to move to remote learning at any time if necessary.

Additionally, ensuring students do not share devices will help keep children safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19.