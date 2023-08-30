PBTISD Board of Trustees approves one of the lowest tax rates in Texas

A reduction in the tax rate from $1.0605 to $1.0200 was approved Wednesday by the PBTISD Board of Trustees.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District (PBTISD) announced Wednesday that the Board of Trustees has approved a reduction in the tax rate from $1.0605 to $1.0200.

This makes PBTISD one of the lowest tax rates in the state of Texas.

This attests to PBTISD's commitment to providing quality education while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers. The lowered tax rate and approved budget reflect the district's dedication to maximizing resources for the betterment of their students and the community as a whole.

"We are thrilled to announce the reduction of the tax rate to $1.0200,” Superintendent Brent Jaco said in a press release. “This decision showcases our dedication to ensuring that quality education remains accessible while alleviating the burden on our valued taxpayers. Our team has worked diligently to strike a balance between financial prudence and maintaining high educational standards."

Though the tax rate is $1.0200, the district is still committed and on track to paying off all debts by 2029, according to PBTISD Media and Communications Director Nydia Natividad.

The board has also approved a balanced budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.

"The approval of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year signifies the unity and commitment of our board to serve the best interests of our students and families,” Board President AlexAndrea Zamarripa said in a press release. “We understand the importance of responsible financial management and are excited to continue advancing educational opportunities within a financially sustainable framework."