MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland College students received scholarships on May 8 to help further their college dreams.

Oxy Petroleum awarded each student a $2,500 scholarship.

Dillon Kolp is a diesel technology student and Alex Elvira is an energy technology student.

“Scholarships like the one donated by Oxy Petroleum are life-changing to our students,” said Erin Casey-Richardson, associate director of Scholarships. “Many of our students have a financial need and donations from companies like Oxy Petroleum make a real impact in their lives and in our community.”