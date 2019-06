MIDLAND, Texas — The Richard Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity at Rice University is bringing its one-of-a-kind professional development program to Midland for nearly 75 educators June 24-27.

During the four-day camp, educators of all subjects and levels will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of Project-Based Learning and empower them with tools to implement PBL in their curriculum.

The program is funded through a $150,000 grant to the Tapia Center from ExxonMobil.