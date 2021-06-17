ORMC commits $1 million to new OC health sciences building

The third floor of the building will be named the "Odessa Regional Medical Center Instruction Floor."

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center is investing $1 million in Odessa College's new $40 million Wood Health Sciences Building. The new building will be 83,000 square feet and have four levels. It's third floor will be named the "Odessa Regional Medical Center Instruction Floor."

President of Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Stacey Brown, said the new building will benefit everyone in the region.

“The construction of the new Wood Health Sciences Building at Odessa College is critically important to the success of the healthcare community, not only in Odessa but the entire Permian Basin,” Brown said. “This increased capacity is vital to helping medical providers care for our community, but it will also provide excellent jobs for young adults to be productive members of our community for years to come.”

The third floor will include nine classrooms, three computer labs, two study halls, a student lounge, a faculty lounge and faculty offices. Clinical leaders from ORMC will also mentor and teach students in the new space.

Odessa College President Gregory D. Williams said ORMC's investment is crucial to bringing their plan to life.

“Odessa Regional Medical Center’s investment in Odessa College’s Wood Health Sciences Building brings us closer to reaching our construction goal of $40 million,” Williams said. “The expanded capacity in our instruction space will allow OC to accept more students in our health sciences programs which will result in more graduates going to work in the Permian Basin.”