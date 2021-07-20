Organizations partner up to benefit education in the Permian Basin

Educate Midland and Education Partnership of the Permian Basin announced the partnership Tuesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Educate Midland and Education Partnership of the Permian Basin have announced they will be combining their efforts.

The partnership of these two organizations will help with regional outreach and help even more children find a community where they can love to learn.

These groups have collaborated in the past, such as on the POWER Bags distributed to newborns at area hospitals that encourage reading and family bonding.

"We're striving to create a community where kids love to learn, teachers love to teach, people love to live, while at the same time strive to be the highest performing educational region in the state of Texas," Executive Director of EPPB Dr. Adrian Vega said.