Opportunity Culture innovates West Texas education

This restructuring of school staffing enables educators to reach more students, for better wages, within school budgets.

MIDLAND, Texas — Many local teachers and students are seeing increased opportunity and educational success due to the resources they are receiving from Opportunity Culture, a program that restructures pre-K through 12th grade school staffing.

The partnership between Midland ISD, Ector County ISD, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Public Impact and US Prep is aimed at offering educators an opportunity to reach more students, for more pay, within their schools’ budgets.

Right now, there are eight Opportunity Culture campuses, but MISD plans to expand to 16 by the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Current data shows that sixth graders at Emerson Elementary are projected to score 11% higher in reading scores than students not in Opportunity Culture programs. Also, an 8% improvement in biology scores is projected at Midland High School and Lee High School, according to MISD.