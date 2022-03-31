Odessans for Education shows support for school bond

Ector County voters will decide whether or not the $398 million bond will pass in the May election.

ODESSA, Texas — With the big school bond proposal planned for the Ector County ballot in May, one local group is showing its support.

Odessans for Education held a press conference on Thursday to let ECISD know the group is behind the $398 million bond.

There are two parts of the bond, with one focusing on maintenance and repairs for existing buildings as well as upgrading tech in the school. It will also provide for a new career and technical education center to be built.

"Pretty much everyone that lives here is tied to oil and gas in some way and we want to grow a workforce that can do those highly technical jobs, as well as nursing all areas of health care, all areas of education and everything in the community that requires, which is every job, high technological skills moving forward. So we want to prepare our kids for their future," said Lorraine Perryman.

The second proposition is dedicated towards the building of a third high school.

Odessans For Education says it supports both propositions.

Voters will be able to decide whether both, one or neither part of the bond passes during the May 7 election.