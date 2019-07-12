ODESSA, Texas — Evan Haley is one lucky student.

The OHS senior was one of nearly 15,000 applicants to QuestBridge, a program that connects high achieving, low income high school seniors with four-year scholarships to colleges in the nation.

Haley is now the recipient of a full ride scholarship to Princeton University.

"It was just this past Monday so I'm still on that adreline high," said Haley.

"I think it was really shocking because I didn't think I was going to be matched. You join this Facebook group with all of the finalists and you kind of get that impostor syndrome where you think, 'Wow all of these other kids are so great compared to me like what do I have to offer?' and then when I saw the words 'Congratulations, you're going to Princeton University I was kind like are they sure?? Did they really pick me?"

For more information on QuestBridge, you can visit their website.

QuestBridge "At Davidson College, QuestGiving means a lot to us because it is a ... celebration of one another, recognizing each other's talents and hard work so far that year. One of the best ways to enjoy the company of QuestBridge Scholars and non-QB scholars is through Thanksgiving food!"

RELATED: ECISD creates memorial scholarship fund to honor mass shooting victims

RELATED: ECISD finishing controlled access door installations