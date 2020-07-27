Odessa High School senior earns perfect ACT score

Less than one percent of all test-takers earn a perfect score.

ODESSA, Texas — A big congratulations to Aakash Angirekula, an Odessa High School senior who earned a perfect score on his ACT!

Angirekula is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma candidate at OHS, and took the ACT test in June.

He earned the highest possible score of 36, something only 4,879 students out of nearly 1.8 million can say about their score.

In December, Angirekula also earned a perfect 800 on the math portion of the SAT.

In a letter to Angirekula, ACT CEO Marten Roorda said, "Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."

From everyone at NewsWest 9, congratulations Aakash!