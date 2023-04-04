Odessa High holds presentation on neuroscience class

While neuroscience is usually a topic students tackle in college, OHS hopes that this high school course will help them better plan out their lives past senior year.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa High School students got a different kind of sneak peek Tuesday.

They got to watch a presentation on a new high school class about neuroscience.

Students were given interactive virtual reality tours of the brain and nervous system.

While neuroscience is usually a topic students tackle in college, OHS hopes that this high school course will help them better plan out their lives past senior year and into higher education.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to be able to provide kids with something they're not going to get somewhere else. The only other school that's offering it right now is NTO [New Tech Odessa], and across the nation this is gonna be the first time that we're offering it in a cumulative high school," said Jodie Fernandez, a teacher at OHS.