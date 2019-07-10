ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue made a special visit to Antioch Christian Early Education Center on October 7.

Firefighters gave a presentation on fire safety in honor of Fire Prevention Month. Students were also able to see the fire trucks first hand and put on their own fire hats.

The students also gave back to the firefighters by making them special gift baskets.

"We actually had each of our students donate different items. We were able to fill up multiple baskets for the first responders to take back to the fire houses; cookies and cupcake, popcorn and gift cards, all the things they might use, on a daily basis,up there, at the fire station," said Kara Stribling, the Director of Antioch Christian Early Education Center.

Odessa Fire Rescue makes the visit every year during October. Stribling says it's one of the highlights of the students' year.