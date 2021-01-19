Odessa College to offer CPR and AED courses

The course will also teach different life saving skills for not just adults, but children as well.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will hold CPR and AED courses throughout the month of January.

Different health care providers will be teaching the courses at varying prices. Some of these providers include BLS HCP, ACLS, PALS AND AHA.

The course BLS HCP course will last for four hours, while the other courses will last for eight hours.

The courses will be priced between $60-$200. The course will also teach different life saving skills for not just adults, but children as well.

You must be over the age of nine to participate and if you are under the age of 16, you must be accompanied by a parent.