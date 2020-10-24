Odessa College to host Coffee and Community Conversation event, virtual

On Oct. 28, the community will be able to gather for coffee and conversation in an Odessa College virtual event at 9 a.m.

The Coffee and Community Conversation: Hungry to Learn event will bring a meaningful conversation on food insecurity and how it impacts students.

Those interested in taking part in this conversation are encouraged to watch the documentary, 'Hungry to Learn,' which will open the eyes of viewers about the worry students have of paying for college and not having enough money to eat.