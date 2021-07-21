Odessa College to begin 75th Anniversary celebration on September 1

The year-long celebration will kick off with a live concert from the Little River Band at the Ector Theatre

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will begin its 75th Anniversary on September 1 with an all-day celebration.

There will be day festivities for OC alumni, students, faculty and community members. Then that evening, there will be a concert at the Ector Theatre featuring the Little River Band.

“We are thrilled to share our milestone 75th Anniversary year with the entire community that has grown alongside Odessa College,” said OC President Gregory D. Williams. “We have many wonderful events planned for the kickoff celebration, and we encourage people to join us and see firsthand all of the exciting progress and innovation that our institution has produced and will continue to offer in our next 75 years.”

Some of the day festivities will include the ground breaking ceremony for the new Wood Health Sciences Building, a pep rally with the drum line and dance team, and showcases of school programs.

The concert that night will begin at 7:00 p.m. and cost $25 a ticket.