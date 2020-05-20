ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has started a podcast to help students out with college life.

The "Wrangler Waves" podcast will cover a variety of things students will find handy, including programs OC features as well as resources and opportunities students can take advantage of.

The first episode, released on May 19, discusses the counseling services offered. Eden Davis answers some frequently asked questions about the counseling OC provides.

You can listen to the podcast on SoundCloud and follow for any future episodes.

If you have an idea for a future episode, you can email your suggestions to wranglerwaves@odessa.edu.

