Odessa College receives $7 million donation from Mackenzie Scott and Dan Jewett

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has received its largest one-time donation, $7 million, from Mackenzie Scott and Dan Jewett.

Odessa College was selected for this signifcant gift because of the work they do and the trust and encouragement they put into themselves and others.

Odessa's College collective impact and proven results led to them receiving the $7 million gift.

“This amount of unrestricted funding is a game-changer for the college, our students and our community,” said Dr. Gregory D. Williams, president of Odessa College. “The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to providing our stakeholders with updates regarding the fund’s use and impact. Odessa College is extremely grateful for the generosity of Ms. MacKenzie Scott, and humbly accepts this extraordinary gift on behalf of both the students and the community that we serve.”

This is the largest single donation the school has ever received and comes with no qualifications or restrictions upon its use.