Odessa College receives $1.5 million from second round of Texas Reskilling Grant

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College received an additional $1.5 million from the second round of funding from the Texas Reskilling Grant.

Only Odessa College and Texas State was given $1.5 million during this round of grant funding.

Odessa College received the same amount of money during the first round of funding back in December 2020.

The money will pay for scholarships that cover student tuitions and fees.

“Texas has tens of thousands of good jobs that are being created across the state, and at the same time we have many displaced workers who are still unemployed," said Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller. "It’s important to help Texans reskill and upskill so they can get back on their feet, get back into the economy and drive the state’s economic recovery.”

The student scholarships will range from $500 to $2,500 per semester, with $2,500 being the maximum.