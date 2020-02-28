ODESSA, Texas — The auto and diesel technician program at Odessa College is falling in line with the industry.

"This is a career, it's not what a lot of people think about automotive and diesel technicians. It truly is a craft and students really work hard to hone those skills in their craft and then go to work in the field," said Jennifer Meyers, Odessa College's Dean of the School of Business and Industry.

The college celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility on 8th Street on Thursday.

Students are able to gain real-life experience in a 21st-century garage.

"They are really getting that hands-on skills. They're not just sitting in a classroom and getting lectured at, they're actually out here and working on the vehicles practicing those skills and working on a wide variety of makes and models," said Meyers.

It has 12 teaching bays, four diesel teaching bays, and labs for diesel engines, automotive engines, and transmissions.

"All of the equipment in the building is new and state of the art from places like Snap-on so our students are learning on technology that they will actually see out in the field when they get a job," said Meyers.

The dean says the program was due for an upgrade.

"There's a great need for technicians in our area and in the county so this facility will allow us to provide the cutting edge training that our students need to be successful," said Meyers.

Students began taking classes in the facility in January.

Also housed in the facility is a professional truck driving academy.

Odessa College broke ground on the Sewell Auto Tech facility in August 2018 after Collin Sewell and the Sewell family donated the seven-acre old Sewell Ford campus.

The construction of the building was funding in part by a $6.2 million grant from the Odessa Development Corporation.

The program takes two years to complete.

