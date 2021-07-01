Odessa College offers Business Leadership Program at extension center in Andrews

The classes for the program will begin on January 11.

ANDREWS, Texas — Odessa College is offering an opportunity for students in the Permian Basin a chance to join their Business Leadership Program.

This program will be available at the Odessa College Extension Center in Andrews.

Students can earn either a certificate, associates or bachelor's degree in business leadership through this program.

They can get face to face learning from professor at the college.

Classes will begin January 11 for Spring 2021. The instructor of the course available is Carlos Galvan.

The two courses being offered are Principles of Accounting and Introduction to Business.