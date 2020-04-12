Odessa College Health Sciences building receives a new name

The Wood Family Foundation has committed $5 million dollars to the construction of the new building.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has announced the naming of their new health sciences building, the 'Wood Health Sciences Building'.

The Wood Family Foundation has donated $5 million to the new construction of the $39.7 million project.

“The Wood Family Foundation is excited to partner with Odessa College, yet again, in their efforts to provide the community the opportunity for a quality education,” says Brenda Denton, Wood Family Foundation Executive Director. “The growth of health sciences curriculum will be beneficial for the Permian Basin.”

The building will be 83,000 square feet and 4 stories tall. Odessa College plans to break ground on the new building in late 2021 and then will have an 18 month construction period.

“This $5 million contribution from the Wood Family Foundation is the largest gift that Odessa College has ever received from a private entity, and will lead the way in funding construction of the new Health Sciences Building,” says Dr. Greg Williams, Odessa College President. “The Wood family’s continuous support and partnership over the decades has helped Odessa College become one of the top community colleges in the nation.”