ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has decided to close its offices starting December 18 through January 3rd of 2021.

Extension Centers in Pecos, Andrews and Monahans will also be closed for the holiday season.

Virtual registration for its students will be open during the holiday break. This will occur during December 21,22, 28 and 29 at various time periods.

The Sports Center at Odessa College will be open on specific dates during this winter break.