ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has been named one of 10 national finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The Aspen Prize helps recognize high achievement and performance of community colleges across the country every two years.

This prize is awarded every two years and community colleges are judged on four key points: teaching and learning, degree completion and transfer to four-year institutions, success in the workplace and equitable outcomes for diverse student groups.

The college that wins will also receive a $1 million prize.

Odessa College has been nominated for the Aspen Prize twice before and was honored as a Rising Star back in 2017 and 2019.

“Odessa College continues to steadily improve student enrollment and success rates by meeting students where they are,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program.

Now that the finalists have been selected, 30 experts will judge all 10 finalists on the preselected criteria.

The other nine finalists are:

Amarillo College, Amarillo, TX

Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York, NY

Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pasadena City College, Pasadena, CA

Pierce College, Pierce County, WA

San Antonio College, San Antonio, TX

San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX

Tallahassee Community College, Tallahassee, FL

West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, KY

The winner will be announced at a special ceremony in May 2021 in Washington, D.C.

