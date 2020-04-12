Odessa College announces Health Sciences Building name

Odessa College has announced the “Wood Health Sciences Building” as the new name for the Health Sciences Building coming to the campus.

The Wood Family Foundation will contribute $5 million to help fund the construction of the $39.7 million building.

The Wood Family Foundation Executive Director, Brenda Denton has expressed excitement felt by the foundation for being able to take part in the construction of the new building.

“The Wood Family Foundation is excited to partner with Odessa College, yet again, in their efforts to provide the community the opportunity for a quality education. The growth of health sciences curriculum will be beneficial for the Permian Basin.”

Odessa College President, Dr. Greg Williams goes on to say how the funding from The Wood Family Foundation will lead the way in the construction of the Health Sciences Building.

“This $5 million contribution from the Wood Family Foundation is the largest gift that Odessa College has ever received from a private entity, and will lead the way in funding construction of the new Health Sciences Building. The Wood family’s continuous support and partnership over the decades has helped Odessa College become one of the top community colleges in the nation.”