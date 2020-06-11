Odessa College to host Teaching in 3 virtual session

Odessa College will host a virtual information session for those interested in taking the Teaching in 3 program.

ODESSA, Texas — To fill the immediate needs of teaching positions, Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin has partnered for the OC2UTPB Teaching in 3 program.

The accelerated teacher education program will help those aspiring to be teachers fulfill their dreams by earning their degrees in three years.

The courses of this program will allow students to take classes for a year and a half at Odessa College and a year and a half at UTPB.

Once the student successfully completes the program, they will receive an Associate's of Arts Teaching degree from Odessa College, followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies, EC-6, from UTPB.

This program is perfect for students who want the challenge of taking maximum credit hours each semester as well as wanting a class schedule that fits their needs.

Those interested in pursuing their dream of changing young lives can join the virtual information session on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.