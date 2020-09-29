Odessa Chamber celebrating World Teachers Day

To share your support of teachers, especially during such a difficult year, the chamber is asking people to feature a blue ribbon around a tree.

ODESSA, Texas — World Teachers Day is on October 5, and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce is working to help celebrate local teachers.

From Oct. 5-11, the chamber is asking teachers to share their story on the #TeachersCan website.

The first 2,020 teachers who submit their story will receive special swag from #TeachersCan and will have a chance for their story to be featured in a Tuesday spotlight on the website.

To share your support of teachers, especially during such a difficult year, the chamber is asking people to feature a blue ribbon around a tree.

You can also share a virtual ribbon on Twitter or Facebook to show your support for educators.